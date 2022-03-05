Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,829,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.