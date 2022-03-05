Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading Down 4.6%

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.15. 500,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 874% from the average session volume of 51,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67.

About Tencent (OTC:TCTZF)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Value-Added Services, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others. The Value-added Services segment involves online and mobile games, community value-added services, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms.

