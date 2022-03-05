Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 31st total of 844,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.07. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,135 shares of company stock worth $17,414,001 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

