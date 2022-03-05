TG Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of TGTX opened at $8.77 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

