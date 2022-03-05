The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $885.82

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 885.82 ($11.89) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.94). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 815 ($10.94), with a volume of 99,590 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £754.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 882.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 970.63.

In other news, insider Keith Falconer bought 1,500 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,920 ($18,677.04). Also, insider Simon Davis bought 563 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 881 ($11.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.03 ($6,655.08).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

