The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,075.00.

BKGFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.84) to GBX 4,700 ($63.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,450 ($73.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $$52.41 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

