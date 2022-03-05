The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

NYSE:BX opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.03.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

