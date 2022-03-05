The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,557,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.13. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

