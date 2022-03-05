The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $178.97 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

