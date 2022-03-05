The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.48).

Engie stock opened at €10.73 ($12.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.80. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

Engie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.