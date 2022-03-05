The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €19.00 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.44 ($18.48).

Engie stock opened at €10.73 ($12.06) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.80. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

