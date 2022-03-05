The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $360.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19.
In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on salesforce.com (CRM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.