The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $360.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.