The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

THG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.37. 160,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $120.23 and a 1-year high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

