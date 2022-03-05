The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.26. 3,630,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

