The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.