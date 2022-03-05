The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

