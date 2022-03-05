The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Update

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMAC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. Music Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Get Music Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Music Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Music Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Music Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Music Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.