The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Short Interest Update

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the January 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NNWWF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. North West has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

