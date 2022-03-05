The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Up 55.6% in February

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of SMUUY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2504 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

