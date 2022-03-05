The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.89.

TD opened at C$98.54 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$78.40 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

