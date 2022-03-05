The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,220 by Analysts at Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,240 ($16.64) to GBX 1,220 ($16.37) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.93).
Shares of UTG opened at GBX 990.20 ($13.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52.
In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
