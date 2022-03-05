Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

TBPH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.