TheStreet Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.
Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
