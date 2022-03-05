TheStreet Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

