TheStreet Upgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Investar stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 2,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

