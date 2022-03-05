Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher Acquires 4,300 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.