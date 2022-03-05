Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 10,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

About Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.