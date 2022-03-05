Thor Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

