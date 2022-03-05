Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.01 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,964 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,946 shares of company stock valued at $45,429,668. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $187.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

