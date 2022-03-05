Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

CHCT stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

