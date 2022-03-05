Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.67. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

