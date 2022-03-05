Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.