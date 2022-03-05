Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,099 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

REGI opened at $61.04 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

