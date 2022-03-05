TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $209.20

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 209.20 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 209.20 ($2.81), with a volume of 138112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.88).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIFS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 320 ($4.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 360 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 351.67 ($4.72).

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

