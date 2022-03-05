Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.12.

Shares of TLRY opened at $5.24 on Friday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tilray by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

