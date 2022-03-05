Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

