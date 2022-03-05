Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 494,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,887. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.