Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,805 in the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

