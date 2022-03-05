Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPZEF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

