TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.72. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,365,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.47. 231,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.58.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

