Tornado Cash Trading 45.4% Higher Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $60.29 million and $81.25 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $54.82 or 0.00138738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.68 or 0.06697820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,512.76 or 0.99992841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048430 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

