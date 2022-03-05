Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $90.27 on Friday. Toro has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $7,697,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

