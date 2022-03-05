Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,940,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.