Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 863,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,940,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

