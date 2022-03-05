TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.67 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45.26 ($0.61). Approximately 21,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,976,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.46 ($0.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.81. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a €0.66 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.