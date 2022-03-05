TouchCon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 62.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $376,979.03 and $17.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00317264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004697 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.01234766 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003217 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars.

