Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.12.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$51.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$22.21 and a 52 week high of C$53.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $590,332 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.