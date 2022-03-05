Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $377,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.84 and its 200-day moving average is $377.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.16 and a fifty-two week high of $472.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.64.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,298 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

