TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report sales of $165.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.59 million and the lowest is $164.55 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.79 million to $664.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $708.41 million, with estimates ranging from $699.73 million to $717.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TOWN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 163,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,736,000 after buying an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

