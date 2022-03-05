TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRDY. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.