TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.65. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 4,260 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 375.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.36% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

