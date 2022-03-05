Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will announce $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

TSCO opened at $221.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.29. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.79 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

