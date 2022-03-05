Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

