Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
